Related Programs: All Things ConsideredLive From Here Teachers Set To Strike In Oakland, Calif., Over Pay, Class Size And Support Staff By Julia McEvoy • 50 minutes ago Related Programs: All Things ConsideredLive From Here TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / Originally published on February 18, 2019 4:17 pm In California, Oakland teachers are planning to walk off the job Thursday. The district wants to pay teachers more but finds itself in a budget crisis. TweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.