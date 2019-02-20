Tennessee Gov. Lee Raised $2.5M, Spent $1.8M In Inauguration

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee raised almost $2.5 million and spent nearly $1.8 million for his inauguration.

The list of hundreds of donors from the Republican's inaugural disclosures includes prominent politicians, Lee administration figures, top companies, political action committees and more. Almost 110 of them gave the top amount allowed, $7,500.

Lee finished with more than $441,000 left in his inaugural fund.

Lee's inaugural fundraising haul narrowly topped the $2.4 million raised for former Republican Gov. Bill Haslam's 2011 inauguration, when Haslam spent almost $1.1 million.

After he was re-elected, Haslam raised about $1.4 million and spent $1.9 million for his second swearing-in in 2015.

Lee replaced Haslam officially during his inauguration on Jan. 19. The event was moved indoors due to soggy weather.

