Tennessee Gov Site To Take Input On Bills Awaiting Signature

Credit Bill Lee via Facebook

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has set up a website that will accept public comments on bills that have passed and are awaiting his decision.

Lee says the feature is part of a push for transparency and open government. He said it will bring more Tennesseans into the process more directly.

The website will be updated regularly with bills that have been passed by the Legislature.

The GOP-led Legislature is beginning to consider bills during a legislative session that is expected to last for several months.

