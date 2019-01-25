Tennessee Offers Bar Exam To Applicants Affected By Shutdown

Applicants for the uniform bar exam who might not be able to take it in Washington, D.C., because of the shutdown can apply to take it in Nashville instead.

According to a news release, the Tennessee Supreme Court issued an order on Thursday allowing the state Board of Law Examiners to reopen the application process for the February exam.

Around 900 law school graduates, some of whom are from Tennessee, had planned to take the exam in D.C. But that exam is given by federal employees who are currently furloughed. Even if the government reopens soon, it is unclear whether they will have time to process applications.

Tennessee can accept up to 70 more applicants. An exam score earned in Tennessee can transfer to D.C.