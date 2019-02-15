Tennessee State Parks Head Accused Of Misconduct Is Fired

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation says its top state parks official has been fired over allegations of workplace misconduct.

News outlets report a Thursday statement by the agency says Brock Hill was terminated from his role as deputy commissioner "following an investigation into complaints of workplace misconduct." The agency provided no details about the allegations, but in an email to staff, said Hill was dismissed in part to maintain "a safe and enjoyable workspace where people can thrive."

Hill served in the role since 2011, and previously served as the mayor of Cumberland County for more than a decade.

The Tennessean reports a request for comment sent to a phone number associated with Hill went unanswered.