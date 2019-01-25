Todd County Looking Into A Needle Exchange Program

The Todd County Health Department Director said the county should consider a needle exchange program in order to combat opioid-related illness and death in the area.

Director Jen Harris said Todd County has been watching and preparing for the Kentucky opioid crisis. She said an exchange program would help to prevent HIV and Hepatitis C from spreading.

Harris said the most effective needle exchange programs utilize the help of peer counseling and testing for STDs, HIV, and Hepatitis C.

Harris is preparing a formal proposal for the program to be presented on February 25.