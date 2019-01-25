Todd County Looking Into A Needle Exchange Program

By Jan 25, 2019

Harris is preparing a formal proposal for the program to be presented on February 25.
Credit Chalermchai Chamnanyon / 123rf

The Todd County Health Department Director said the county should consider a needle exchange program in order to combat opioid-related illness and death in the area.

Director Jen Harris said Todd County has been watching and preparing for the Kentucky opioid crisis. She said an exchange program would help to prevent HIV and Hepatitis C from spreading.

Harris said the most effective needle exchange programs utilize the help of peer counseling and testing for STDs, HIV, and Hepatitis C.

 

Tags: 
Todd County
Jen Harris
opioid
needle exchange

Surgeon General Supports Needle Exchanges To Limit Disease From Opioid Crisis

By Mary Meehan (OVR) Apr 11, 2018
Mary Meehan | Ohio Valley ReSource

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams threw his support behind syringe exchange services as an important tool to address the Ohio Valley’s high risk of needle-borne disease associated with the opioid epidemic.

Kentucky Will Soon Lead Nation In Syringe Exchanges, But Work Isn’t Done

By Apr 11, 2018
Mary Meehan / Ohio Valley ReSource

Kentucky ranks in the top five highest number of drug overdoses in the country. It also has one of the highest of Hepatitis C, and while HIV/AIDS cases are declining the U.S., Kentucky holds steady with new cases. Much of this can be traced back to people who use IV drugs, using needles or syringes to inject opioids. But there’s some progress being made. Kentucky will soon have the highest number of syringe exchange sites in the country, bypassing California and New Mexico.

Tennessee County Launches 1st Needle Exchange Program

By Apr 9, 2018
Chalermchai Chamnanyon, 123rf Stock Photo

A nonprofit has launched a Tennessee county's first needle exchange program, taking around 100 dirty needles off the streets in a few weeks.