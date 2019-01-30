TVA Recommends Customers Check Energy Usage As Temperatures Drop

Credit Tennessee Valley Authority via Facebook

The Tennessee Valley Authority says people should check their energy usage as the weather gets colder.

TVA Spokesperson Josh Clendenen said demand peaks this week have topped out at 28,000 megawatts. He said demand will increase with the incoming cold but TVA is not anticipating to reach their record peak of 33,000 megawatts.

“We’re far below where are peak demand has been,” Clendenen said.

Clendenen said people can turn their thermostat down a couple of degrees to manage their energy usage. He said people can also open blinds when the sun is shining through and close them when it’s dark outside.  He recommended people also check with their local utility for cold weather tips that could save them money on their electric bills. Clendenen said TVA will continue monitor the weather closely.

 

tennessee valley authority
TVA
polar vortex

