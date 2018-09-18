University Of Kentucky Student Suspended After Child's Death

Tuesday Afternoon Update:

The University of Kentucky has suspended a student and the fraternity he pledged after the death of a 4-year-old boy hit by the student's car.

News outlets report a letter to the campus from UK President Eli Capilouto said the suspension is pending investigations. Marco Lee Shemwell died Monday, two days after he was hit near the football stadium during Kentucky's game against Murray State.

News outlets report 18-year-old Jacob R. Heil told police he drank two beers several hours before the accident. A police report filed in court Tuesday said Heil had a blood alcohol level of .051, over the legal limit for people younger than 21.

Heil was charged with driving under the influence. It's unclear whether he has a lawyer.

Capilouto's letter also said Alpha Tau Omega is suspended on an interim basis and that the national chapter is also investigating.

