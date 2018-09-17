UT President Joe DiPietro to Step Down in November, Retire in February

University of Tennessee President Joe DiPietro is retiring in February.

DiPietro announced his retirement today.

He became UT's 25th president in January 2011 and serves as chief executive officer of UT and its campuses in Knoxville, Martin, Chattanooga, the Health Science Center in Memphis, the Institute of Agriculture and the Institute of Public Service.

According to a release, DiPietro established the Budget Advisory Group in 2014 to prepare for a projected $377 million dollar projected shortfall that has since been erased through reallocation of funds and cost cutting.

DiPietro said he’s stepping down from active service November 21st to use his remaining vacation time. He plans to retire in Illinois to spend time with his family.

The newly established Joe and Deb DiPietro Endowment for Leadership Development will provide leadership training to UT employees and funding to the Executive Leadership Institute.