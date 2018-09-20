Volunteers Needed to Review Cases of West Kentucky Children in Foster Care

Citizen Foster Care Review Boards in Kentucky are seeking volunteers to review cases of children in foster care in an effort to move them to safe, permanent homes.

Volunteers review files of children placed in out-of-home care due to dependency, neglect or abuse and work with courts and the Cabinet for Health and Family Services on their behalf. West Kentucky counties in need of volunteers include Calloway, Christian, Crittenden, Fulton, Graves, Livingston, Logan, Lyon, Marshall, Todd and Trigg.

Volunteers are not required to live in the counties but must consent to a criminal record and Central Registry check. Volunteers are also required to complete a six-hour initial training session. A recommendation is then made to the chief judge of the District Court or Family Court for appointment.

In the past fiscal year, 700 volunteers across the state reviewed more than 11,400 cases of children in foster and other out-of-home care. The Kentucky General Assembly created the boards in 1982 to decrease the time children spend in out-of-home care.