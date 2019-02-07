Related Program: All Things Considered Washington Public Health Official Discusses Measles Outbreak In Pacific Northwest By editor • 22 minutes ago Related Program: All Things Considered TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / Originally published on February 7, 2019 4:13 pm NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Dr. Alan Melnick, director of public health for Clark County, Wash., about the measles outbreak in the Pacific Northwest. Clark County now has 50 confirmed cases. TweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.