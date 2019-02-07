Related Program: 
All Things Considered

Washington Public Health Official Discusses Measles Outbreak In Pacific Northwest

Originally published on February 7, 2019 4:13 pm

NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Dr. Alan Melnick, director of public health for Clark County, Wash., about the measles outbreak in the Pacific Northwest. Clark County now has 50 confirmed cases.