Westerfield Drops Out Of Race For Kentucky Attorney General

By Jan 25, 2019

Whitney Westerfield
Credit Kentucky LRC

  State Sen. Whitney Westerfield has dropped out of the race for Kentucky attorney general, citing time constraints from his role in the legislature.

Westerfield is the Republican chair of the Senate’s judiciary committee and narrowly lost a race for attorney general to Democrat Andy Beshear in 2015.

In a statement, Westerfield said running for the state’s top legal officer is “no longer feasible at this time.”

“I have been overwhelmed by the support I received during this campaign, but this decision will hopefully give another qualified candidate the opportunity to run their campaign as it should be run,” Westerfield said.

Westerfield’s decision to remove himself from the race comes days after Republican attorney Daniel Cameron entered it.

Cameron is a former University of Louisville football player and lawyer for U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell.

In a statement posted on Twitter shortly after Westerfield’s announcement, Cameron called Westerfield a “strong and effective leader.”

“I know he is a man of God, who exhibits his faith on a daily basis. I respect his decision to withdraw from the AG race and know the Lord will continue to use him,” Cameron said.

Shortly after Westerfield’s announcement, northern Kentucky Sen. Wil Schroder announced he would run for the position.

“It is crucial that Kentucky’s next attorney general be someone that has prosecutorial experience. This position is way too important for on-the-job training,” Schroder, a Republican from Wilder, said in a video posted online.

“With Sen. Whitney Westerfield, my friend, withdrawing today, I’m the only candidate that has a combination of prosecutorial experience and a conservative record.”

Former Democratic attorney general Greg Stumbo has said he will run for the office again, but he still hasn’t officially filed his paperwork.

The deadline to file is Tuesday, Jan. 29.

Tags: 
Whitney Westerfield
attorney general
hopkinsville

Related Content

Trump Picks William Barr, Attorney General Under H.W. Bush, To Return To DOJ Helm

By Dec 7, 2018

Updated at 1:33 p.m. ET

President Trump said Friday that he intends to nominate William Barr, a prominent Republican lawyer and former attorney general, to return and lead the Justice Department.

Barr, who served as George H.W. Bush's attorney general from 1991 to 1993, holds sweeping views of executive power and hard-line positions on criminal justice issues.

"He was my first choice from Day 1," Trump told reporters outside the White House. "I think he will serve with great distinction."

Some Kentucky Mortgage Borrowers Eligible For Payments

By Jan 2, 2019
Andy Beshear, official photo

Kentucky's Democratic Attorney General is asking people who faced foreclosures from a New Jersey-based mortgage company to sign on to a multistate settlement.

Andy Beshear was one of 49 state attorneys general who reached a $45 million settlement in 2018 with PHH Mortgage Company over allegations the company improperly serviced single-family residential mortgage loans from 2009 to 2012.