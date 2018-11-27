Western Kentucky Hires Tyson Helton As Head Football Coach

By 34 minutes ago

Credit WKU via wkyufm.org

Western Kentucky has hired Tennessee offensive coordinator Tyson Helton as its new football coach.

Helton is returning to the program where he led one of the nation's top offenses in 2014 and '15.

Helton, 41, met with Hilltopper players on Tuesday morning and will be introduced at an afternoon news conference. WKU enjoyed a highly successful stretch with Helton running the offense under Jeff Brohm, now at Purdue.

The 'Toppers went 12-2 and won the Conference USA championship in 2015 with record-breaking quarterback Brandon Doughty and finished No. 24 in the Top 25. He spent last season with the Volunteers and has worked under his brother, Clay Helton, at USC.

WKU athletic director Todd Stewart said in a release that Helton's offensive background "fit our mission to find the next great leader" of the program. Helton replaces Mike Sanford, who was fired on Sunday after going 9-19 over two years, including 3-9 this season.

Tags: 
WKU
Tyson Helton
College Football

Related Content

Report: WKU Has Reached Agreement With Next Head Football Coach

By 22 hours ago

Western Kentucky University appears to be on the verge of hiring a new football coach, just days after firing second-year coach Mike Sanford.

University of Tennessee offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tyson Helton has reportedly reached an agreement to become the next Hilltopper head coach.

ESPN cited unnamed sources in reporting the news.

Western Kentucky Fires Coach Mike Sanford After 3-9 Season

By Nov 26, 2018
wkusports.com

Western Kentucky University has fired second-year coach Mike Sanford following a 3-9 finish to the Hilltoppers' first losing season since 2010.

The school announced Sanford's departure on Sunday, a day after the 'Toppers beat Louisiana Tech 30-15 for their second consecutive victory in Conference USA play. Their strong finish followed six consecutive losses but wasn't enough to save Sanford's job as they finished 2-6 in the league.