Lily Burris
Society
100 Days later: Mayfield residents still figuring out life after tornado
Lily Burris
,
In front of the damaged Graves County courthouse, the daffodils are in bloom. About a half a mile down the road, Adam Turnbow is about to lose his childhood home.
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a meeting with Native American community leaders about voting rights together with Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland (left) in July 2021.
NPR News
A report on expanding Native American voting access has these recommendations
Deepa Shivaram
,
The report was commissioned by President Biden in March 2021 as part of an executive order he signed to protect voting rights.
Refugees from Ukraine wait to get on buses to other destinations in Poland, outside the train station in Przemysl, near the Ukrainian-Polish border in southeastern Poland, on Wednesday.
NPR News
The U.S. will take in up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war
Tamara Keith
,
Madeleine Albright, seen here in 2009, served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and secretary of state.
NPR News
Madeleine Albright kept up her trailblazing work long after being secretary of state
Barbara Sprunt
,
