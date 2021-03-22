Top Regional News
In front of the damaged Graves County courthouse, the daffodils are in bloom. About a half a mile down the road, Adam Turnbow is about to lose his childhood home.
The report was commissioned by President Biden in March 2021 as part of an executive order he signed to protect voting rights.
The group invites church, nonprofit, government and business representatives to an organizational meeting on March 29.
More than three months after a string of deadly tornadoes ravaged communities across Kentucky, Hopkins County is taking one more step in the long-term recovery process.
Kentucky is set to receive about $74 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s disaster recovery funds.
In late-session dash, the Ky. House pushed through ‘anti-CRT’-inspired bill.
Lawmakers pushed a charter funding bill through a House committee, but only after reorganizing its members.
The Kentucky House has passed a bill that would set a flat tax rate of 1.5% on all horse wagering in Kentucky.
Louisiana State University is hiring Murray State University coach Matt McMahon to be their next men’s basketball head coach in Baton Rouge.
It’s crunch time at the Kentucky Legislature. Lawmakers have just a few days left to pass last-minute bills, finalize a new two-year budget and override vetoes issued by Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear.
Though findings are preliminary, many studies suggest that vaccinated people have good protection against the condition, although just how much is still up for debate.
The former U.S. secretary of state recalled the first time she met Russian President Vladimir Putin back in 1999 during the Clinton administration.
Nashville nurse RaDonda Vaught is on trial for reckless homicide for giving the wrong medication to a patient at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
After failing to qualify in 2017, the U.S. men's soccer team has three crucial qualifying games coming up in the next week. Here's everything you need to know.
Texas Child Protective Services opened an investigation into the Briggle family after the governor and attorney general called gender-affirming care child abuse.
As Russia's war in Ukraine grinds through its fourth week, President Vladimir Putin's greatest accomplishment so far may be one he never intended: a unified Europe.