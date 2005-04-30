A New Trial Run for Do-It-Yourself Stamps

The United States Postal Service is now allowing people to make their own customized stamps -- within limits.

The first company to provide the stamps is the same one that ran a trial program last fall. Stamps.com, based in Los Angeles. A year-long trial run starts May 17.

The Postal Service is still not convinced that designing one's own stamps will stick around. It may be just a fad. But in an earlier two-month trial, consumers bought 2.75 million photo stamps, generating $2.3 million for Stamps.com.

Some of those were deemed inappropriate for public display. CEO Ken McBride says the firm has beefed up its screening staff to "recognize those types of images."

