While wolves are an endangered species throughout the country, in Alaska they number in the thousands and are still legally hunted. Saturday marked the end of the Alaskan wolf-hunting season.

The killing of the pack's alpha female has taken a toll on the Toklat wolves of Denali National Park, some of the most studied and photographed wolves in the world.

