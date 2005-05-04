© 2022
Guantanamo Tactics, 'Inside the Wire'

Fresh Air | By Terry Gross
Published May 4, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

Former Army sergeant Erik Saar and journalist Viveca Novak, a correspondent for Time magazine have collaborated on the new book, Inside the Wire. Saar spent six months at the terrorist detention center at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, from December 2002 to June 2003. He was a military intelligence linguist, translating Arabic for guards and interrogators. During that time, he saw female guards use sexual interrogation tactics on detainees as well as other disturbing practices.

