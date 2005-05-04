The Mind Behind the 'Gilmore Girls'

Amy Sherman-Palladino is the creator and executive producer of Gilmore Girls, on the WB network. The show is about a single mother and her daughter who are best friends.

Lauren Graham plays Lorelai Gilmore, the hip mom who does her best to keep teenage daughter Rory (Alexis Bledel) from repeating her own mistakes. Lorelai was a teenager herself when she became pregnant with her daughter.

The popular show is now in its fifth season. Warner Brothers has just released season three on DVD.

