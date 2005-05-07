© 2022
Jim and Jamie Dutcher, 'Living with Wolves'

By Jennifer Ludden
Published May 7, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

Wolves have been cast as villains in stories -- almost since there have been stories. Jesus warned against them in the Bible; Little Red Riding Hood was tormented by one. They've been favorite symbols of evil from the fables of Aesop to the music of Prokofieff.

A new documentary shatters many lupine myths -- and shows just how much like people wolves can be. Jim and Jamie Dutcher are the husband-and-wife team behind Living With Wolves. The pair lived among a single pack in Idaho for six years.

Jennifer Ludden
Jennifer Ludden helps edit energy and environment stories for NPR's National Desk, working with NPR staffers and a team of public radio reporters across the country. They track the shift to clean energy, state and federal policy moves, and how people and communities are coping with the mounting impacts of climate change.
