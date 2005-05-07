Jim and Jamie Dutcher, 'Living with Wolves'

Wolves have been cast as villains in stories -- almost since there have been stories. Jesus warned against them in the Bible; Little Red Riding Hood was tormented by one. They've been favorite symbols of evil from the fables of Aesop to the music of Prokofieff.

A new documentary shatters many lupine myths -- and shows just how much like people wolves can be. Jim and Jamie Dutcher are the husband-and-wife team behind Living With Wolves. The pair lived among a single pack in Idaho for six years.

