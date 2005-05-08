Dear Birth Mother: A Story of 'Transracial Adoption'

About a year ago, we aired a story about Suzanne, a single Chicago woman in her forties, as she attempted to get pregnant by in vitro fertilization. The procedure did not work. Shortly thereafter, Suzanne, who is white, decided she'd like to adopt an African-American baby -- it's called a "transracial adoption."

Producers Dan Collison and Elizabeth Meister, in association with Chicago Public Radio, followed Suzanne through the adoption process.

Hear Suzanne's story in her own words.

