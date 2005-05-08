Hidden Artists' Names

NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz quizzes one of our listeners, and has a challenge for everyone at home. Last week's challenge: Name a well-known person in politics, first and last names. In this person's first name, change the short "o" sound to a long "I." The result phonetically will name a feature of many live TV broadcasts. What is it? THE ANSWER: TOM DELAY and TIME DELAY.

This week's winner is Rabbi Joshua Waxman from Fort Washington, PA. He listens to Weekend Edition on member station WHYY in Philadelphia.

