Hidden Artists' Names

By Will Shortz
Published May 8, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz quizzes one of our listeners, and has a challenge for everyone at home. Last week's challenge: Name a well-known person in politics, first and last names. In this person's first name, change the short "o" sound to a long "I." The result phonetically will name a feature of many live TV broadcasts. What is it? THE ANSWER: TOM DELAY and TIME DELAY.

This week's winner is Rabbi Joshua Waxman from Fort Washington, PA. He listens to Weekend Edition on member station WHYY in Philadelphia.

Will Shortz
NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).
