Pianist Dave Burrell, Back on the Scene

Fresh Air | By Terry Gross
Published May 8, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

Pianist and composer Dave Burrell was an important part of the free jazz scene of the 1960s, recording with Pharoah Sanders, Marion Brown, Archie Shepp and others.

Burrell now performs with his own group, the Full-Blown Trio, which includes drummer Andrew Cyrille and bassist William Parker. His latest album with the trio is Expansion. The release marks Burrell's first recording for a U.S. label in almost 40 years.

Terry Gross
Combine an intelligent interviewer with a roster of guests that, according to the Chicago Tribune, would be prized by any talk-show host, and you're bound to get an interesting conversation. Fresh Air interviews, though, are in a category by themselves, distinguished by the unique approach of host and executive producer Terry Gross. "A remarkable blend of empathy and warmth, genuine curiosity and sharp intelligence," says the San Francisco Chronicle.
