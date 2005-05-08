Pianist Dave Burrell, Back on the Scene

Pianist and composer Dave Burrell was an important part of the free jazz scene of the 1960s, recording with Pharoah Sanders, Marion Brown, Archie Shepp and others.

Burrell now performs with his own group, the Full-Blown Trio, which includes drummer Andrew Cyrille and bassist William Parker. His latest album with the trio is Expansion. The release marks Burrell's first recording for a U.S. label in almost 40 years.

