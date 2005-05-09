© 2022
Meg Wolitzer, on 'The Position'

Fresh Air | By Terry Gross
Published May 9, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

Meg Wolitzer is the author of the novel The Wife which was a New York Times Notable Book. Her new novel, The Position, is about a 1970s husband and wife who write a Joy of Sex-style book, complete with illustrations of them making love.

The narrative follows the impact of the book on the couple -- along with their teenage children, who get their hands on the book. Our book critic, Maureen Corrigan, describes it as a "smart, wry novel… that turns out to be a poignant elegy to the fleeting health and pleasures of the body, as well as to the fleeting emotional and physical togetherness of the family."

Terry Gross
Combine an intelligent interviewer with a roster of guests that, according to the Chicago Tribune, would be prized by any talk-show host, and you're bound to get an interesting conversation. Fresh Air interviews, though, are in a category by themselves, distinguished by the unique approach of host and executive producer Terry Gross. "A remarkable blend of empathy and warmth, genuine curiosity and sharp intelligence," says the San Francisco Chronicle.
