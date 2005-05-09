Meg Wolitzer, on 'The Position'

Meg Wolitzer is the author of the novel The Wife which was a New York Times Notable Book. Her new novel, The Position, is about a 1970s husband and wife who write a Joy of Sex-style book, complete with illustrations of them making love.

The narrative follows the impact of the book on the couple -- along with their teenage children, who get their hands on the book. Our book critic, Maureen Corrigan, describes it as a "smart, wry novel… that turns out to be a poignant elegy to the fleeting health and pleasures of the body, as well as to the fleeting emotional and physical togetherness of the family."

