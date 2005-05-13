In Line with the 'Star Wars' Crowd

At Mann's Chinese Theatre, a gaggle of fans are waiting for the final episode of the six-picture Star Wars saga, Revenge of the Sith. It won't open until midnight, May 19, but fans have been there for weeks.

The line has a Web site and rules for lining up, including a mandatory $50 donation to charity. But the folks at the Chinese Theatre, where the original Star Wars premiered in 1977, won't be showing the latest and last film -- it will premiere at the ArcLight Theater, about a half-mile down the street in Hollywood.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.