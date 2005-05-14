© 2022
Dancing Up a Storm in 'Mad Hot Ballroom'

By Liane Hansen
Published May 14, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST
Young dancers are at the heart of 'Mad, Hot Ballroom'
For some viewers, the documentary Mad Hot Ballroom is a trip back to days they might long to forget.

Director Marilyn Agrelo shot dance classes and rehearsals at 60 New York City schools, following young partners in an increasingly intense competition featuring the meringue, rumba, tango, foxtrot and swing.

Agrelo, who also produced the film, has described it as a love poem to New York. It's about to open nationwide.

