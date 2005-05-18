I Blog, I Said: Writing Amid the Rabble

Blogs have gained currency as a buzzword among the tech-savvy. But for commentator Catherine Seipp, a Web diary isn't just a fad: It's a compulsion. Many of her ideas about politics and the media, her family and friends, are making their way into cyberspace.

For Seipp, who writes for a living, a blog embodies the fun, stress-free side of writing. But the news that celebrities like Arianna Huffington are adopting an outlet favored by anonymous scribblers -- who are now getting peeved -- made her wonder why anyone, famous or not, would write a blog.

