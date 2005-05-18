Novel 'Acts of Faith' Takes on Sudan Conflict
Journalist and novelist Philip Caputo's new novel, Acts of Faith, is set in Sudan during that country's civil war. It depicts the consequences -- intended and otherwise -- the conflict has on aid workers and missionaries involved in relief work.
Of the book, one reviewer has written, "This is a big novel, old fashioned in the best way, full of intrigue and a large cast of sharply drawn characters."
Best known for his Vietnam memoir, A Rumor of War, Caputo is also the author of the novel The Voyage: A Novel, and Means of Escape: A War Correspondent's Memoir of Life and Death in Afghanistan, the Middle East, and Vietnam. Caputo shared a Pulitzer Prize in 1972 for reporting on election fraud in Chicago for The Chicago Tribune.
Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.