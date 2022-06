Robert Siegel talks with a tenor who used to do more than sing for a living. Before becoming an opera singer, Carl Tanner drove a 14-wheeler. He also made his living as a bounty hunter. But it wasn't his calling. So Tanner is now singing the role of Samson in the Washington National Opera's production of Samson and Dalila.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.