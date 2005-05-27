Jeannie Epper, the Real 'Wonder Woman'

/ / Jeannie Epper holds Lynda Carter on the set of the 'Wonder Woman' TV show.

Stuntwoman Jeannie Epper is featured in a documentary on her craft called Double Dare.

Now 64, Epper did the stunts for Lynda Carter in the Wonder Woman show -- just one of more than 120 TV and film jobs under her belt. And she's still working.

She comes from a family of stunt artists; her father doubled for swashbuckler Error Flynn, Ronald Reagan and others, and her brothers and sisters followed in his footsteps, too.

