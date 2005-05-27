Spain's Lone British Matador May Retire

He is known to bullfighting aficionados as El Ingles (The Englishman): Frank Evans is the first British bullfighter to reach the top level of matador in Spain, and he may hang up his cape this summer.

Bullfighters usually bow out of the ring in their 30s. But Evans, 62, has braved time and injuries to keep practicing his profession.

The son of a butcher from Manchester, England, Evans faced his first bull in the ring in 1967. An old injury could bring his career to a close. Evans joins Scott Simon from Marbella, Spain for a conversation.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.