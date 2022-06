/ / Sugarland: The song heard in this feature appears on the album <i>Twice the Speed of Life</i>.

Host Melissa Block asks what the top Summer song of 2005 will be. Sirius Satellite Radio HipHop Music Director Geronimo selects Rihanna's Pon de Replay as this summers big hit. Peter Tilden, a country DJ from KZLA in Los Angeles, suggests the Sugarland song Down in Mississippi. And Jeff Ballantine, the program director of rock station WBNS in Ohio, picks the Killers song Mr. Brightside.

