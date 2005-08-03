© 2022
Ted Leo and the Pharmacists

XPN | By David Dye
Published August 3, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

Ted Leo & the Pharmacists are one of the most innovative indie-rock bands around. The three-man outfit combines politics, art, punk values, and humor in their music. Shake the Sheets is the band's third album and features clever lyrics and an infectiously melodic sound.

After spending several years with the punk band Chisel, Ted Leo toned down his approach a bit -- but left his attitude intact. His new sound reached maturity on the acclaimed Hearts of Oak, which made it to several "Best Of" lists for 2003.

Copyright 2005 XPN

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
