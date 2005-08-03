Ted Leo and the Pharmacists

Ted Leo & the Pharmacists are one of the most innovative indie-rock bands around. The three-man outfit combines politics, art, punk values, and humor in their music. Shake the Sheets is the band's third album and features clever lyrics and an infectiously melodic sound.

After spending several years with the punk band Chisel, Ted Leo toned down his approach a bit -- but left his attitude intact. His new sound reached maturity on the acclaimed Hearts of Oak, which made it to several "Best Of" lists for 2003.

