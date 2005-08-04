Rodney Crowell, Taking Country Far Afield

Rodney Crowell has constantly forged ahead into new musical and thematic territory in his career. His newest songs are no exception, as he crisscrosses between rock, country, and gospel music.

An alt-country icon, Crowell has never clung to the straight and narrow. The Outsider , his new album, reflects his exploratory nature, as the sounds veer among genres -- but never lose the Crowel feel. The new release also features a host of guest vocalists, including Emmylou Harris and John Prine.

Copyright 2005 XPN