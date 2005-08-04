© 2022
Rodney Crowell, Taking Country Far Afield

XPN | By David Dye
Published August 4, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

Rodney Crowell has constantly forged ahead into new musical and thematic territory in his career. His newest songs are no exception, as he crisscrosses between rock, country, and gospel music.

An alt-country icon, Crowell has never clung to the straight and narrow. The Outsider , his new album, reflects his exploratory nature, as the sounds veer among genres -- but never lose the Crowel feel. The new release also features a host of guest vocalists, including Emmylou Harris and John Prine.

David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
