© 2022
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Laura Cantrell: Country Songs from the City

XPN | By David Dye
Published August 8, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

Born in Nashville, Laura Cantrell now lives in New York City, where she is a fixture on the local country music scene. The singer is making waves, as a performer and longtime "proprietress" of the Radio Thrift Shop on free-form station WFMU.

On her third album, Humming By the Flowered Vine, Cantrell expands on her classic country styles by adding an innovative pop sound to her music. The result has won her the attention of critics -- and the admiration of new fans.

That's welcome news to Cantrell, who left Wall Street and a career in banking to devote herself to her music. Her new release often describes city life in the vernacular of country and folk, as on "14th Street," a mandolin-tinged impression of meeting a stranger.

Copyright 2005 XPN

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
See stories by David Dye