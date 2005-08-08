Laura Cantrell: Country Songs from the City

Born in Nashville, Laura Cantrell now lives in New York City, where she is a fixture on the local country music scene. The singer is making waves, as a performer and longtime "proprietress" of the Radio Thrift Shop on free-form station WFMU.

On her third album, Humming By the Flowered Vine, Cantrell expands on her classic country styles by adding an innovative pop sound to her music. The result has won her the attention of critics -- and the admiration of new fans.

That's welcome news to Cantrell, who left Wall Street and a career in banking to devote herself to her music. Her new release often describes city life in the vernacular of country and folk, as on "14th Street," a mandolin-tinged impression of meeting a stranger.

Copyright 2005 XPN