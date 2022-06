Fountains of Wayne is the New York City-based power-pop band anchored by the singer-songwriter duo of Chris Collingwood and Adam Schlesinger. Schlesinger is best known as the author of the title theme to Tom Hanks' 1996 rock 'n' roll movie That Thing You Do! Their new CD is called Out-of-State Plates.

