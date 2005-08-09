© 2022
Making Small Bites Even Smaller

By Robert Smith
Published August 9, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

The world-renowned chefs and bakers of the "tiny" food world spend countless hours making tiny meals. And you can't even eat them. In our series on hobbies, Robert Smith looks at cuisine through a magnifying glass.

It all started with people who spend their spare time creating small worlds in ships or railroads or dollhouses -- complete down to the teeny-weeny food on the itty-bitty tables.

One New York City perfectionist has dedicated her life to serving up the miniature food.

Robert Smith
Robert Smith is a host for NPR's Planet Money where he tells stories about how the global economy is affecting our lives.
