The Eels, Breaking Out the 'Blinking Lights'

The Eels, a group that has taken a variety of forms over the years, is the brainchild of Mark Oliver Everett, also known as "E." It's an extension of the four-track explorations he first conducted in his apartment years ago.

Since their formation in the mid-1990s, the Eels have gone on to release six acclaimed albums, including their latest, Blinking Lights and Other Revelations. True to the spirit of the group, recording for the album was done mostly in Everett's Los Angeles basement.

The new record shows the fruition of Everett's years of toiling away -- and the maturity gained through his previous successes, on albums like Souljacker and Shootenanny!.

The new 33-track double album features contributions from John Sebastian, Tom Waits and Pete Buck, who has formerly collaborated with Everett.

