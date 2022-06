A new animated comedy series, Hopeless Pictures centers on a dysfunctional Hollywood indie film studio. Actor Bob Balaban writes, directs and produces the show, which will debut on the Independent Film Channel August 19.

Balaban is also an actor and has appeared in many films. He is best known for his reoccurring role on the TV show Seinfeld, as Russell Dalrymple, the head of a TV network.

