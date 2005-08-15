© 2022
Chip Taylor and Carrie Rodriguez: Kindred Spirits

XPN | By David Dye
Published August 15, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

When Chip Taylor saw Carrie Rodriguez play at the 2001 South by Southwest Music Festival, he knew he needed to share the stage with her. An invitation to tour together followed, and eventually the two ended up collaborating, blending harmonies with Rodriguez's fiddle playing.

The veteran songwriter Taylor, responsible for "Wild Thing" in addition to Nashville favorites like "Angel of the Morning," has found renewed energy in writing duets with Rodriguez. The duo recorded Let's Leave This Town in 2002, and followed it up with the acclaimed The Trouble With Humans in 2003.

The pair continue to evolve with their latest release, Red Dog Tracks, which includes jazz guitarist Bill Frisell adding his trademark sound to the well-shaped, romantic sound of Taylor and Rodriguez.

Copyright 2005 XPN

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
