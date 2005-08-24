© 2022
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The John Butler Trio's Fresh Blends

XPN | By David Dye
Published August 24, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

In Australia, the John Butler Trio has established itself as one of the most successful independent acts in recent history. Their U.S. debut, Sunrise Over Sea, features gritty and soulful vocals, elements of hip-hop and Appalachian folk.

While their sound is unique, the John Butler Trio has some similarities with the eclectic, groove-oriented approach of the Dave Matthews Band -- for whom the group is opening on a few dates of their current tour. It's not unusual for the trio's songs to include subtle hints of everything from reggae to Zeppelin.

In the trio, Butler plays guitars -- including a lap steel -- along with Shannon Birchall (double bass) and Nicky Bomba (drums, djembe, percussion).

Recently, Butler was named Male Artist of the Year in Australia, and his fan base is growing to include the U.S. and Europe.

Copyright 2005 XPN

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
See stories by David Dye