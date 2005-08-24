The John Butler Trio's Fresh Blends

In Australia, the John Butler Trio has established itself as one of the most successful independent acts in recent history. Their U.S. debut, Sunrise Over Sea, features gritty and soulful vocals, elements of hip-hop and Appalachian folk.

While their sound is unique, the John Butler Trio has some similarities with the eclectic, groove-oriented approach of the Dave Matthews Band -- for whom the group is opening on a few dates of their current tour. It's not unusual for the trio's songs to include subtle hints of everything from reggae to Zeppelin.

In the trio, Butler plays guitars -- including a lap steel -- along with Shannon Birchall (double bass) and Nicky Bomba (drums, djembe, percussion).

Recently, Butler was named Male Artist of the Year in Australia, and his fan base is growing to include the U.S. and Europe.

