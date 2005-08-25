Master Spy Storyteller: John Le Carre

The film version of author British author John Le Carre's thriller The Constant Gardener will be hitting theaters soon. It stars Ralph Fiennes and Rachel Weisz.

Le Carre is the pen name of David John Moore Cornwell, who was a member of the British Foreign Service before his name was given up to the Russians by a notorious double agent.

He is the author of 19 books, including several cold war spy classics, including Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy, The Spy who Came in From The Cold and Smiley's People.

(This interview originally aired May 30, 1989.)

