Rapper Darryl McDaniels of Run-D.M.C.

Darryl McDaniels is the "D.M.C" of the seminal rap group Run-D.M.C, which brought new fashion, dances and language to popular culture.

Their self-titled first album — the first rap record to go gold — was the first of a string of gold, platinum and multi-platinum releases.

Run-D.M.C. lost member Jam Master Jay in 2002, when he was shot and killed in a recording studio in Queens. The other surviving member of Run-D.M.C. is Reverend "Run" Simmons, brother of rap impresario Russell Simmons.

The group officially retired after the death of Jam Master Jay. (This interview originally aired May 19, 1997.)

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.