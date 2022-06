The new comedy The Man stars actor and comic Eugene Levy. He's appeared in numerous movies, including memorable roles in Splash, Bringing Down the House, Best in Show, A Mighty Wind and the American Pie movies.

Levy was part of the original cast of Second City TV or SCTV. The Canadian series also launchaed the careers of Martin Short, Catherine O'Hara and the late John Candy.

