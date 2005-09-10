© 2022
S.O. What?

By Will Shortz
Published September 10, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz quizzes one of our listeners, and has a challenge for everyone at home.

Challenge from Sept. 4: Name a well-known place in the United States, with a population of at least 40,000 people. It has two words in its name. If you reverse the last three letters of the first word you'll get the first three letters of the second word. What is it?

Answer: Atlantic City

Winner: Chad Graham from St. Louis

Challenge from Sept. 11: From listener Michael Shteyman in Baltimore, Md.: Name a country, somewhere in the world. You can change its first letter to name a well known island. Or, you can change its third letter to name another well know island. What country is it?

Will Shortz
NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).
