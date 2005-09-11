Sonny Rollins: A Sept. 11 Memorial in Concert

On Sept. 15, 2001, legendary tenor saxophonist Sonny Rollins played a concert in Boston, four days after the terrorist attacks in New York and Washington, D.C.

Rollins' latest album, Without a Song: The 9/11 Concert, is a live recording of that performance. It's his first live album in 18 years.

Rollins, who turned 75 last week, lived a few blocks from the World Trade Center and was there when the attacks occured. He talks about the album, the Sept. 11 attacks and the death of his wife Lucille.

