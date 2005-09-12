Missy Higgins, Beyond 'Believing'

Missy Higgins is a singer and songwriter from Melbourne who has been winning fans in the United States and beyond. Discovered in 2001 as she won an unsigned-artist competition, Higgins' song "All for Believing" became a sensation.

After experiencing tremendous early success, Higgins decided to take time to develop her sound. And on her debut album, The Sound of White, she displays talent that will likely take her far beyond the initial success of her big hit.

