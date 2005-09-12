© 2022
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Missy Higgins, Beyond 'Believing'

XPN | By David Dye
Published September 12, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

Missy Higgins is a singer and songwriter from Melbourne who has been winning fans in the United States and beyond. Discovered in 2001 as she won an unsigned-artist competition, Higgins' song "All for Believing" became a sensation.

After experiencing tremendous early success, Higgins decided to take time to develop her sound. And on her debut album, The Sound of White, she displays talent that will likely take her far beyond the initial success of her big hit.

Copyright 2005 XPN

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
See stories by David Dye