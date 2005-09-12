On the Ground in New Orleans: Reporter Christopher Drew

An investigative reporter for The New York Times, Christopher Drew has been on the ground in New Orleans and provides a firsthand account of the situation he witnessed in the Superdome and the streets of the flooded city.

He recently co-authored an article on the timeline of the flawed response to Hurricane Katrina, "Breakdowns Marked Path From Hurricane to Anarchy."

Drew's most recent book is Blind Man's Bluff: The Untold Story of American Submarine Espionage.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.