The Warrens: One Family's Attempt to Rebuild

In San Antonio, Texas, thousands of evacuees from Hurricane Katrina remain in local Red Cross shelters, wondering what comes next. The Warrens, a family from New Orleans, are among the many people trying to rebuild their lives from scratch.

Alton and Yvette Warren and their five children stayed together through the hurricane. They survived grueling conditions at the New Orleans Convention Center before being evacuated by the military to Texas.

There, the Warrens have found support from Vivian Holder and her Can Do network. It is a group of locals determined to help the Warrens succeed.

Holder has already helped Yvette Warren interview for a job, and her group helped the Warrens obtain an '89 Cadillac Seville. Now, Holder is focused on finding the Warrens permanent housing.

