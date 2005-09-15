Fall Movies: Adaptations Abound

Summer is over, and the start of the serious movie season has begun. NPR's Bob Mondello reports that a number of adaptations are coming to the big screen, including another installment of the Harry Potter series.

Hollywood's fall movie season starts in earnest this weekend, with the release of Proof, starrring Gwyneth Paltrow and Jake Gyllenhall, and others. The film is one of an increasing number of movies to have been adapted from other forms -- in this case, from the stage.

Receipts at the boxoffice are reportedly down about 9 percent from last year, but the movie industry is hoping to do a little catching up in the next few months. Nearly 100 movies will open before Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.