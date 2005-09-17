© 2022
One Houston Church's Helping Hands

By Carrie Kahn
Published September 17, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST
Deon Coleman scans the Astrodome for her son.
/
Countless evacuees from hurricane-affected areas have been helped by Houston churches. One of those is the Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, located in one of south Houston's poorest neighborhoods.

Pastor Ronald Smith has been coordinating the church's relief efforts, which include serving meals, collecting clothes and finding apartments for survivors.

One of Smith's missions was to help evacuee Deon Coleman find her son, from whom she was separated during the transfer from New Orleans' Superdome. The two were finally reunited, along with extended family members who are now receiving much-needed assistance from Mt. Calvary.

